Ramon Laureano headshot

Ramon Laureano News: Heading to bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Laureano is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

After starting the first four games of the season and going 5-for-14 with a double, a homer and a stolen base, Laureano will receive a day off Tuesday. Nick Castellanos will take over in left field while Miguel Andujar receives a start at designated hitter.

Ramon Laureano
San Diego Padres
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