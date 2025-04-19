Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ramon Laureano headshot

Ramon Laureano News: Homers twice off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Laureano went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Reds.

Laureano was not in the starting lineup Saturday but replaced Heston Kjerstad (elbow) and went deep twice, including a 432-foot blast in the seventh inning. Despite the outburst, the 30-year-old is hitting just .190 with three home runs, four RBI and three runs scored across 22 plate appearances while serving in a part-time role for the Orioles.

Ramon Laureano
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now