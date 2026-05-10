Ramon Laureano headshot

Ramon Laureano News: Idle Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Laureano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Laureano will hit the bench for the second time in less than a week after getting off to a poor start to May with a .083/.241/.208 slash line through the Padres' first nine games of the month. Gavin Sheets will replace Laureano in left field and will bat cleanup.

Ramon Laureano
San Diego Padres
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