Ramon Laureano News: Idle Sunday
Laureano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Laureano will hit the bench for the second time in less than a week after getting off to a poor start to May with a .083/.241/.208 slash line through the Padres' first nine games of the month. Gavin Sheets will replace Laureano in left field and will bat cleanup.
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