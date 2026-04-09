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Ramon Laureano News: Idle Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Laureano isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.

Laureano will get a chance to rest during Thursday's series opener after going 2-for-5 with a run scored and two steals during Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh. Gavin Sheets will take over in left field while Laureano sits, opening up first base for Ty France.

Ramon Laureano
San Diego Padres
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