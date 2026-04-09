Ramon Laureano News: Idle Thursday
Laureano isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.
Laureano will get a chance to rest during Thursday's series opener after going 2-for-5 with a run scored and two steals during Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh. Gavin Sheets will take over in left field while Laureano sits, opening up first base for Ty France.
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