Ramon Laureano headshot

Ramon Laureano News: Lifts solo shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Laureano went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies.

Laureano's last two hits have been long balls, a welcome improvement after he went 14 contests without a homer earlier in May. The outfielder is up to seven homers, 21 RBI, 22 runs scored, five stolen bases, five doubles and two triples while hitting .211 with a .676 OPS over 50 contests this season. He is just 4-for-27 (.148) over nine games since his last multi-hit effort.

Ramon Laureano
San Diego Padres
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