Ramon Laureano News: Logs steal in loss
Laureano went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Dodgers.
Laureano had gone 0-for-7 over his previous three games. He's batting just .137 (7-for-51) with two extra-base hits, two steals and a 7:21 BB:K over 18 contests in May. The outfielder's slump has him down to a .215 average and .659 OPS while adding five home runs, five steals, 19 RBI, 20 runs scored, five doubles and two triples across 46 games this season. He is still seeing a majority of the starts in left field, though he may get more off days mixed in if he doesn't turn things around.
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