Ramon Laureano News: Not in lineup Friday
Laureano is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.
Laureano has started 17 of the Padres' first 19 games but will get a breather for Friday's series opener against the Angels. With Laureano idle, Gavin Sheets is starting in left field, with Nick Castellanos at designated hitter and Ty France playing first base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ramon Laureano See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target20 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ramon Laureano See More