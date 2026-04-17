Ramon Laureano headshot

Ramon Laureano News: Not in lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Laureano is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.

Laureano has started 17 of the Padres' first 19 games but will get a breather for Friday's series opener against the Angels. With Laureano idle, Gavin Sheets is starting in left field, with Nick Castellanos at designated hitter and Ty France playing first base.

Ramon Laureano
San Diego Padres
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