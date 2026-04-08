Ramon Laureano News: Pilfers two bags in Wednesday's win
Laureano went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Pirates.
The Padres abused Pittsburgh catcher Joey Bart on the basepaths, going 6-for-6 on steal attempts, and Laureano led the track meet from the leadoff spot. The veteran outfielder has a tepid .244/.277/.422 slash line through 11 games to begin the season, but he's chipped in two homers, three stolen bases, five runs and six RBI.
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