Ramon Laureano News: Pilfers two bags in Wednesday's win

Laureano went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Pirates.

The Padres abused Pittsburgh catcher Joey Bart on the basepaths, going 6-for-6 on steal attempts, and Laureano led the track meet from the leadoff spot. The veteran outfielder has a tepid .244/.277/.422 slash line through 11 games to begin the season, but he's chipped in two homers, three stolen bases, five runs and six RBI.