Ramon Laureano headshot

Ramon Laureano News: Resting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2026 at 3:38pm

Laureano is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Giants.

Laureano's struggles have continued into May as he has started the first four games of the month 2-for-15 and six strikeouts. With the 31-year-old on the bench Tuesday, Nick Castellanos has the start in left field and is batting seventh.

Ramon Laureano
San Diego Padres
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