Ramon Laureano News: Resting Tuesday
Laureano is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Giants.
Laureano's struggles have continued into May as he has started the first four games of the month 2-for-15 and six strikeouts. With the 31-year-old on the bench Tuesday, Nick Castellanos has the start in left field and is batting seventh.
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