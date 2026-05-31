Ramon Laureano News: Resting up Sunday
Laureano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
The Padres will give Laureano a breather for Sunday's day game after he went 2-for-21 with a solo home run, two steals and an additional run while starting in the team's last six contests. San Diego will go with Nick Castellanos and Fernando Tatis as their starters in the corner outfield in the series finale while Laureano sits.
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