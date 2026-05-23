Ramon Laureano News: Riding pine Saturday
Laureano isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics.
Laureano will grab a seat on the bench Saturday after going 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Friday's series opener. His absence will move Gavin Sheets into left field, opening up first base for Ty France.
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