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Ramon Laureano News: Riding pine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Laureano isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics.

Laureano will grab a seat on the bench Saturday after going 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Friday's series opener. His absence will move Gavin Sheets into left field, opening up first base for Ty France.

Ramon Laureano
San Diego Padres
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