Ramon Laureano headshot

Ramon Laureano News: Sitting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Laureano is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

Laureano has a .454 OPS and 37 percent strikeout rate through 16 games in May and will head to the bench after starting the previous five contests. Gavin Sheets will shift to left field while Ty France picks up a start at first base Tuesday.

Ramon Laureano
San Diego Padres
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