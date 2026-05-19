Ramon Laureano News: Sitting Tuesday
Laureano is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
Laureano has a .454 OPS and 37 percent strikeout rate through 16 games in May and will head to the bench after starting the previous five contests. Gavin Sheets will shift to left field while Ty France picks up a start at first base Tuesday.
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