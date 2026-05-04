Ramon Laureano News: Slugs homer in loss
Laureano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to San Francisco on Monday.
Laureano was hitless until the ninth inning, when he crushed a 447-foot solo shot to bring the Padres to within a run. The long ball ended a 16-game homerless stretch for the veteran outfielder, who also struck out 27 times over 70 plate appearances during that stretch. Laureano -- like many of his teammates -- has been mostly quiet at the plate so far this season, posting a .238/.301/.426 slash line with five homers, 19 RBI, 16 runs and four stolen bases through 32 contests.
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