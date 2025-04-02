Ramon Laureano News: Starting against southpaw

Laureano will start in left field and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Laureano will pick up a second straight start as the Red Sox send a lefty (Garrett Crochet) to the hill once again. Though Colton Cowser (thumb) was sent to the injured list earlier this week, the Orioles will likely need one of Heston Kjerstad, Cedric Mullins or Tyler O'Neill to miss time before Laureano enters the mix for regular playing time versus righties.