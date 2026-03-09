Ramon Rodriguez News: Bound for minor leagues

The Brewers reassigned Rodriguez (undisclosed) to minor-league camp Monday, Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin reports.

Rodriguez didn't see any action after May 16 last season after landing on Double-A Biloxi's injured list, but the 27-year-old backstop looks to be fully healthy entering the 2026 campaign. He appeared in six Cactus League games before the Brewers reassigned him Monday.