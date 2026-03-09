Ramon Rodriguez News: Bound for minor leagues
The Brewers reassigned Rodriguez (undisclosed) to minor-league camp Monday, Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin reports.
Rodriguez didn't see any action after May 16 last season after landing on Double-A Biloxi's injured list, but the 27-year-old backstop looks to be fully healthy entering the 2026 campaign. He appeared in six Cactus League games before the Brewers reassigned him Monday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now