Ramon Urias headshot

Ramon Urias Injury: Aiming to return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Manager Brandon Hyde told reporters Sunday that Urias (hamstring) will make his return against the Yankees on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Urias has been working through hamstring soreness, but he's expected to return after the Orioles' off-day Wednesday. He's expected to be on Baltimore's Opening Day roster and could get some starts early in the regular season if Gunnar Henderson (side) is shelved.

Ramon Urias
Baltimore Orioles
