Ramon Urias Injury: Gets elbow injury reevaluated
Urias was scheduled to get his injured right elbow reevaluated by a doctor Friday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Out since early May with tennis elbow, Urias has spent the past week getting treatment and doing strengthening exercises, and he was able to progress to on-field work pregame Friday. It's unclear what the result was from Friday's doctor visit, but Urias could get clearance to ramp up his activities. The veteran infielder is eligible to return now but does not yet have a timetable.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ramon Urias See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target28 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target35 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 1135 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ramon Urias See More