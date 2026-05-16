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Ramon Urias Injury: Gets elbow injury reevaluated

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Urias was scheduled to get his injured right elbow reevaluated by a doctor Friday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Out since early May with tennis elbow, Urias has spent the past week getting treatment and doing strengthening exercises, and he was able to progress to on-field work pregame Friday. It's unclear what the result was from Friday's doctor visit, but Urias could get clearance to ramp up his activities. The veteran infielder is eligible to return now but does not yet have a timetable.

Ramon Urias
St. Louis Cardinals
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