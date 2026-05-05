Ramon Urias Injury: Goes to IL with tennis elbow
The Cardinals placed Urias on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right elbow lateral epicondylitis.
It's "tennis elbow" in layman's terms. Urias did miss a bit of action during spring training with what was simply called arm soreness at the time, so it's possible this is an injury that's bothered him off and on since then. Thomas Saggese is taking Urias' spot on the active roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ramon Urias See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target24 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 1124 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ramon Urias See More