Ramon Urias headshot

Ramon Urias Injury: Goes to IL with tennis elbow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

The Cardinals placed Urias on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right elbow lateral epicondylitis.

It's "tennis elbow" in layman's terms. Urias did miss a bit of action during spring training with what was simply called arm soreness at the time, so it's possible this is an injury that's bothered him off and on since then. Thomas Saggese is taking Urias' spot on the active roster.

Ramon Urias
St. Louis Cardinals
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