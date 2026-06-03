Ramon Urias Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Urias (elbow) is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis as soon as this weekend, Derrick Goold and Amber Winkler of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report.

Urias is nearly ready for game action after being sidelined for the past month with right elbow lateral epicondylitis. The veteran infielder should be ready to rejoin the Cardinals' roster by mid-June, and Urias might see an uptick in playing time, given Nolan Gorman's struggles.