Ramon Urias Injury: Nursing elbow issue
Urias has recently been held out of Grapefruit League games due to an elbow injury, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
It's been almost a week since Urias has seen game action after experiencing soreness in his elbow while taking swings. The 31-year-old is expected to fill an infield utility role after signing with the Cardinals at the start of spring training.
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