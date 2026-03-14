Ramon Urias headshot

Ramon Urias Injury: Nursing elbow issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Urias has recently been held out of Grapefruit League games due to an elbow injury, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It's been almost a week since Urias has seen game action after experiencing soreness in his elbow while taking swings. The 31-year-old is expected to fill an infield utility role after signing with the Cardinals at the start of spring training.

Ramon Urias
St. Louis Cardinals
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