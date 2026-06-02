Ramon Urias Injury: Taking batting practice, throwing
Urias (elbow) has resumed taking batting practice and is going through a throwing program, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Urias has been shelved for nearly a month with tennis elbow, but he's making some strides in his recovery. There's no word yet on when he might be ready for a rehab assignment, but it shouldn't be far off.
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