Ramon Urias headshot

Ramon Urias Injury: Taking dry swings this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Urias (elbow) will begin taking dry swings this week, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Urias' recovery from tennis elbow is coming along slowly but surely. He will continue building up his hitting progression and is expected to be sidelined several more weeks. Urias put up a .595 OPS with a pair of home runs in his first 25 games for the Cardinals before getting hurt.

Ramon Urias
St. Louis Cardinals
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