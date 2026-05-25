Ramon Urias Injury: Will resume throwing soon
Urias' (elbow) resumption of a throwing program is considered imminent, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Working his way back from tennis elbow, Urias has progressed to taking dry swings and doing plyometric exercises. He'll resume throwing any day now but is likely still 1-to-2 weeks away from a rehab assignment.
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