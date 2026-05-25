Ramon Urias headshot

Ramon Urias Injury: Will resume throwing soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Urias' (elbow) resumption of a throwing program is considered imminent, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Working his way back from tennis elbow, Urias has progressed to taking dry swings and doing plyometric exercises. He'll resume throwing any day now but is likely still 1-to-2 weeks away from a rehab assignment.

Ramon Urias
St. Louis Cardinals
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