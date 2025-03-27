Fantasy Baseball
Ramon Urias headshot

Ramon Urias News: Draws Opening Day start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Urias will start at third base and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.

Entering spring training, Urias appeared likely to begin the season in a utility role, but he'll likely end up seeing at least semi-regular playing time through the first week of the campaign while Gunnar Henderson (intercostal) is on the shelf. Henderson is slated to begin a minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Norfolk, so barring any setbacks, he could be ready for activation when first eligible April 4.

