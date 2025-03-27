Ramon Urias News: Draws Opening Day start
Urias will start at third base and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.
Entering spring training, Urias appeared likely to begin the season in a utility role, but he'll likely end up seeing at least semi-regular playing time through the first week of the campaign while Gunnar Henderson (intercostal) is on the shelf. Henderson is slated to begin a minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Norfolk, so barring any setbacks, he could be ready for activation when first eligible April 4.
