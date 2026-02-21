Ramon Urias News: Inks deal with St. Louis

Urias signed a major-league contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The 31-year-old Urias was spotted in the clubhouse ahead of the team's first Grapefruit League game. He will provide the Cardinals with defensive versatility, as he can play all around the infield. Urias is eligible at second and third base, but he is coming off his worst offensive season to date, having slashed just .241/.292/.384 in 112 games between Baltimore and Houston in 2025.