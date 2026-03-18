Ramon Urias News: Returns to spring lineup
Urias (elbow) will start at third base and bat third in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.
Urias will make his return to the St. Louis spring lineup for the first time since March 9, after he had been temporarily held out of action due to elbow soreness. The Cardinals' willingness to deploy him in the infield rather than at designated hitter in his return suggests that the elbow issue is no longer affecting his throwing. Urias is likely to serve as a utility infielder for the Cardinals, with most of his starts expected to come against left-handed pitching when St. Louis is at full strength.
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