Ramon Urias News: Swats second homer
Urias went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's loss to the Nationals.
It was the second homer of the season for Urias, totaled a season-high three RBI on Monday. The infielder is still likely to see most of his playing time versus left-handers going forward despite drawing a start against right-hander Zack Littell, as JJ Wetherholt and Nolan Gorman figure to see the bulk of the reps at second and third base, respectively, in 2026.
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