Randal Grichuk headshot

Randal Grichuk News: Added to big-league roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Yankees selected Grichuk's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

Grichuk didn't do much this spring as a non-roster invitee, but it had always been expected that he would head north with the big club. He will mostly operate in a reserve role but will see some starts against left-handed pitching.

Randal Grichuk
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randal Grichuk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randal Grichuk See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
54 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
160 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 23
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 23
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
183 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
186 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
193 days ago