Randal Grichuk News: Added to big-league roster
The Yankees selected Grichuk's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.
Grichuk didn't do much this spring as a non-roster invitee, but it had always been expected that he would head north with the big club. He will mostly operate in a reserve role but will see some starts against left-handed pitching.
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