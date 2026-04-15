Randal Grichuk News: Back to bench Wednesday

Grichuk is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Grichuk will hit the bench after starting in each of the Yankees' last three games, the last two of which came against southpaws. He had been hitless on the season heading into Tuesday's 7-1 loss before breaking through with an eighth-inning double off of Reid Detmers. Grichuk is likely to be mostly limited to a short-side platoon role moving forward.