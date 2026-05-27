Randal Grichuk News: Big showing in blowout win

Grichuk went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Twins.

Grichuk remains stuck on the small side of a platoon in right field, but he managed his third multi-hit performance of the season. He delivered an RBI single in the fifth inning, kicking off a four-run rally in the frame, and he added another run-scoring hit one inning later. Grichuk has only 67 plate appearances on the season, but he's maintained a .270 batting average and .524 slugging percentage to go along with four homers, 13 runs scored and 12 RBI.