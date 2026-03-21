Randal Grichuk News: Breaking camp with big club
Manager Aaron Boone announced Saturday that Grichuk will be on the Yankees' Opening Day roster, Randy Miller of NJ.com reports.
Grichuk hasn't performed very well in spring training, going just 2-for-16 at the dish while striking out six times, but he'll open the season as bench depth for the Yankees' outfield unit. Most of his opportunities in the Bronx will likely come against left-handed starters.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randal Grichuk See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target50 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts156 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 23179 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target182 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target189 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randal Grichuk See More