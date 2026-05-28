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Randal Grichuk News: Draws start against righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI on Thursday against the Twins.

Grichuk delivered a bases-clearing double in the third inning, capping off a four-run inning for the White Sox. He started his second straight game -- only the second time he's done that this season -- and only his third against a right-handed starter. Grichuk has a limited sample of only 71 plate appearances, but he now has four home runs, 13 runs scored and 15 RBI while hitting .269.

Randal Grichuk
Chicago White Sox
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