Randal Grichuk headshot

Randal Grichuk News: Gets MLB deal from White Sox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

The White Sox signed Grichuk to a one-year contract Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Grichuk elected free agency last week after being removed from the Yankees' 40-man roster, and he has managed to land another major-league deal. The 34-year-old's playing time with the White Sox will likely come mostly against left-handed pitching.

Randal Grichuk
Chicago White Sox
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