Randal Grichuk News: Gets MLB deal from White Sox
The White Sox signed Grichuk to a one-year contract Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Grichuk elected free agency last week after being removed from the Yankees' 40-man roster, and he has managed to land another major-league deal. The 34-year-old's playing time with the White Sox will likely come mostly against left-handed pitching.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randal Grichuk See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Week 3 FAAB Review21 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randal Grichuk See More