Randal Grichuk headshot

Randal Grichuk News: Hits open market

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Grichuk rejected an outright assignment from the Yankees on Friday and elected free agency.

The veteran outfielder was designated for assignment earlier this week after batting .194 (6-for-33) with 10 strikeouts in 16 games to begin the season. Grichuk posted a .674 OPS in 113 regular-season games between Arizona and Kansas City last season and will likely have to settle for another minor-league contract

Randal Grichuk
 Free Agent
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