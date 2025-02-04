Randal Grichuk News: Returns to ARZ on one-year deal

Grichuk agreed to a one year, $5 million deal with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Grichuk can earn up to $5.5 million through incentives in the deal. The 33-year-old declined his mutual option with Arizona at the end of October, but now returns to the them after appearing in 106 games during 2024. He was able to hit for an OPS of .876, which landed him just shy of his career best .877 OPS in 2015 for St. Louis. The right-handed bat should figure to continue his short-side platoon role against southpaws as he batted .319 against lefties, but .249 against righties.