Randal Grichuk News: Swats 10th homer

Grichuk went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Monday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

Grichuk's lone hit was a long one, as he crushed a Shota Imanaga splitter over the center-field wall for a three-run homer in the fourth inning. He was subbed out for Andrew Benintendi in the eighth inning once a right-handed pitcher entered, as Grichuk has primarily been deployed against southpaws. On the year, the 35-year-old is slashing .277/.305/.548 with 10 homers, 31 RBI and 30 runs across 86 contests.