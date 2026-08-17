Randal Grichuk headshot

Randal Grichuk News: Swats 10th homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Grichuk went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Monday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

Grichuk's lone hit was a long one, as he crushed a Shota Imanaga splitter over the center-field wall for a three-run homer in the fourth inning. He was subbed out for Andrew Benintendi in the eighth inning once a right-handed pitcher entered, as Grichuk has primarily been deployed against southpaws. On the year, the 35-year-old is slashing .277/.305/.548 with 10 homers, 31 RBI and 30 runs across 86 contests.

Randal Grichuk
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randal Grichuk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randal Grichuk See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Hidden Power
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Hidden Power
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
26 days ago