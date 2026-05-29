Randy Arozarena News: Delivers walk-off knock

Arozarena went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a stolen base in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

Arozarena delivered the winning hit, plating J.P. Crawford with a double in the 10th inning to walk it off. Arozarena has gone 8-for-25 (.320) with five RBI and four extra-base hits over his last five games. For the season, the veteran outfielder is batting .297 with an .849 OPS, six home runs, 26 RBI, 38 runs scored, 16 doubles, one triple and 15 stolen bases over 58 contests.