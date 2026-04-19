Randy Arozarena News: Homer, double in win
Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
Arozarena provided the Mariners' last runs of the game with a fifth-inning blast. This was his fifth multi-hit effort over the last 10 games, a span in which the outfielder has gone 13-for-38 (.342) with four extra-base hits, six RBI and two stolen bases. He continues to hit well in the heart of the order, batting .293 with an .829 OPS, two homers, nine RBI, 18 runs scored, five doubles and five stolen bases across 23 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randy Arozarena See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 119 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2723 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randy Arozarena See More