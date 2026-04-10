Randy Arozarena headshot

Randy Arozarena News: Homer, three RBI in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and a hit-by-pitch in Friday's 9-6 win over the Astros.

Arozarena got plunked at an opportune time, driving in the Mariners' second run. He then put them ahead 5-3 in the fifth inning with his first homer of the season. Despite the lack of power so far, Arozarena has been one of the team's few reliable hitters, batting .271 with an .803 OPS, six RBI, 10 runs scored, three stolen bases and an 8:11 BB:K through 14 contests. He remains in the No. 5 spot in the order regularly, but the cold bats higher in the lineup could afford him a chance to move up if things don't change.

Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randy Arozarena See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randy Arozarena See More
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 11
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Chris Morgan
15 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
22 days ago