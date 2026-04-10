Randy Arozarena News: Homer, three RBI in win
Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and a hit-by-pitch in Friday's 9-6 win over the Astros.
Arozarena got plunked at an opportune time, driving in the Mariners' second run. He then put them ahead 5-3 in the fifth inning with his first homer of the season. Despite the lack of power so far, Arozarena has been one of the team's few reliable hitters, batting .271 with an .803 OPS, six RBI, 10 runs scored, three stolen bases and an 8:11 BB:K through 14 contests. He remains in the No. 5 spot in the order regularly, but the cold bats higher in the lineup could afford him a chance to move up if things don't change.
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