Randy Arozarena News: Homer, two steals in win

Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, three total runs scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the White Sox.

After swiping his 13th and 14th bases of the season earlier in the contest, Arozarena gave the Mariners some breathing room with a two-run homer off Jordan Hicks with two outs in the seventh inning, extending the lead to 5-2. It's Arozarena's fifth homer this season and just his second in his last 18 games, though he has gone 21-for-65 (.323) in that span. Overall, the outfielder is slashing .302/.393/.467 with 21 RBI and 36 runs scored across 214 plate appearances.