Randy Arozarena News: Lifts long ball in win

Arozarena went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and was caught stealing in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Astros.

Arozarena turned on an elevated fastball and launched a solo homer into the Crawford Boxes in left field, giving the Mariners a 1-0 advantage in the first inning. The left fielder has had his power stroke on display of late, clubbing three homers and two doubles across his past six games. Overall, the 31-year-old is hitting .276/.369/.459 with 17 homers, 53 RBI, 78 runs and 20 stolen bases in 117 contests.