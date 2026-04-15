Randy Arozarena News: Nabs steal, scores thrice in loss
Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Mariners.
Arozarena logged multiple hits for the fourth time in the last six games, and he's also scored seven runs in that span. The outfielder has been one of the Mariners' most reliable bats early in the season, hitting .299 with an .823 OPS through 19 contests. He's hit just one home run, but he's added seven RBI, 16 runs scored, five steals and four doubles across 81 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randy Arozarena See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 116 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target19 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2720 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randy Arozarena See More