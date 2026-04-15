Randy Arozarena headshot

Randy Arozarena News: Nabs steal, scores thrice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Mariners.

Arozarena logged multiple hits for the fourth time in the last six games, and he's also scored seven runs in that span. The outfielder has been one of the Mariners' most reliable bats early in the season, hitting .299 with an .823 OPS through 19 contests. He's hit just one home run, but he's added seven RBI, 16 runs scored, five steals and four doubles across 81 plate appearances.

Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randy Arozarena See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randy Arozarena See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 11
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Chris Morgan
20 days ago