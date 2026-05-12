Randy Arozarena News: Perfect at plate Tuesday
Arozarena went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run, two doubles, a hit-by-pitch, three total RBI, one stolen base and four runs scored in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Astros.
Arozarena filled up the box score from the No. 5 spot in the order. He hit the homer in the second inning before continuing an impressive performance throughout the game. Arozarena has hit safely in his last six contests, going 12-for-23 (.522) in that span, though all of his knocks over the previous five games were singles. For the season, the outfielder is batting .303 with an .854 OPS, four homers, 16 RBI, 31 runs scored, 11 doubles and 10 stolen bases across 43 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randy Arozarena See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 11Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 93 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 93 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randy Arozarena See More