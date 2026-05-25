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Randy Arozarena News: Plates three runs in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Arozarena went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two total runs and three total RBI in a 9-2 win against the Athletics on Monday.

Arozarena knocked in a run with a double in the third inning and added a 437-foot, two-run homer in the ninth. He finished with multiple hits for the first time in six contests and tied his season-high mark in RBI. On the campaign, Arozarena is slashing a healthy .299/.390/.477 with six homers, 15 doubles, one triple, 38 runs, 25 RBI and 14 stolen bases through 55 games.

Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners
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