Randy Arozarena News: Pops homer Friday
Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Royals.
Arozarena had gone nine games without a long ball, though he had four doubles, a triple and two stolen bases in that span. The outfielder has been striking out a bit too much lately with 15 of them over his last 10 contests. Still, he's batting .288 with an .835 OPS, three homers, 12 RBI, 23 runs scored, seven stolen bases, nine doubles and one triple across 33 games on the year.
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