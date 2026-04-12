Randy Arozarena News: Reaches four times in win
Arozarena went 3-for-4 with an RBI, one walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Astros.
Arozarena singled home Brendan Donovan to get the scoring started for Seattle in the bottom of the first inning. Arozarena singled and scored in the third and singled and scored again in the sixth. He later walked in the eighth, reaching base a total of four times Sunday. Arozarena is slashing .291/.426/.400 with one home run, seven RBI, 12 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 10:12 BB:K across 68 plate appearances.
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