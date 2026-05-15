Randy Arozarena headshot

Randy Arozarena News: Stays active on basepaths

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Padres.

Arozarena has gone 15-for-31 (.484) with four steals on five attempts over his last eight games. The outfielder's success at the plate is helping to fuel his work on the basepaths. He's successfully stolen 12 bases on 14 attempts this year, right in line with last year's 31-for-37 performance on steals in the regular season. Arozarena has added four home runs, 16 RBI, 32 runs scored, 11 doubles and a triple while batting .305 with an .847 OPS. He's also sporting a .392 BABIP, which is 94 points higher than last year when he was held to a .238/.334/.426 slash line, so he's getting plenty of good luck in 2026.

Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners
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