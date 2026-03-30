Randy Arozarena News: Two hits Sunday
Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-0 win over the Guardians.
Arozarena has gotten off to a strong start this season, going 4-for-18 with a pair of doubles, five walks and a stolen base through four games. In 2025, the outfielder's first full season with the Mariners, Arozarena slashed .238/.334/.426 with 31 steals and a career-high 27 home runs across 709 regular-season plate appearances.
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