Randy Arozarena headshot

Randy Arozarena News: Walks twice in spring return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 8:47am

Arozarena went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and a run scored in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Reds.

It was Arozarena's first appearance with the Mariners since the World Baseball Classic, where he went 2-for-13 with a double and a stolen base with Team Mexico. In 2025, Arozarena slashed .238/.334/.426 with a career-high 27 homers, 76 RBI and 31 steals across 613 regular-season plate appearances.

Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners
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