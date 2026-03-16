Randy Arozarena News: Walks twice in spring return

Arozarena went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and a run scored in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Reds.

It was Arozarena's first appearance with the Mariners since the World Baseball Classic, where he went 2-for-13 with a double and a stolen base with Team Mexico. In 2025, Arozarena slashed .238/.334/.426 with a career-high 27 homers, 76 RBI and 31 steals across 613 regular-season plate appearances.