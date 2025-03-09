Randy Dobnak News: Cut from big-league camp

The Twins reassigned Dobnak to minor-league camp Sunday, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Dobnak had been attending camp as a non-roster invitee, after the Twins had removed him from their 40-man roster following the 2024 season. The 30-year-old right-hander spent most of the past season at Triple-A St. Paul but made five relief appearances for Minnesota in the second half of the campaign, logging a 5.59 ERA and 1.66 WHIP over 9.2 innings. He's poised to once again serve as pitching depth at the Triple-A level in 2025 before likely heading into free agency next offseason, when Minnesota is expected to decline his $6 million team option for 2026.